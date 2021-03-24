Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.