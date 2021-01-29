Wildcats rally for victory

Harding Academy took care of business at home against Mountain View, beating the Yellow Jackets 58-49. The Wildcats had to overcome falling behind 22-9 in the first quarter. They completed the comeback by outscoring their 3A-2 foe 23-7 in the fourth quarter.

 Al Fowler / Special to The Daily Citizen

