A migraine is a neurological disease, and the pain comes from the activation of nerves inside the blood vessels of the brain.
The precise reason for migraines is unknown, as well as all the factors which cause them. However, environment and genetics can play a role in the development of migraines, and they often run in families.
Migraines can be disabling. Symptoms of migraines include severe throbbing or intense pain on one or both sides of the head, nausea and/or vomiting, and sensitivity to light, noise and smells. "Aura" is a common type of migraine in which those affected may see black or colored dots, flashes of light or may even experience temporary blindness. Other symptoms may include numbness in the body, muscle weakness or dizziness.
Women tend to get migraines more often than men. Most individuals have their first migraine when they are young, but they can begin any time before age 40.
Common migraine triggers are certain food and drink, hormone changes, changes in sleep patterns, stress or changes in weather. Over-the-counter medicines may help to relieve mild to moderate migraine pain. More severe pain may require prescription medication from a health-care professional.
