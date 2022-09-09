Tuesday:
Searcy 3, Cave City 0
Harding Academy 3, Salem 1
Rose Bud 3, Heber Springs 1
Riverview 0, Flippin 3
Beebe 0, Mount St. Mary 3
Thursday:
Searcy 1, Nettleton 3
Rose Bud 3, Harding Academy 2
Beebe 3, Jacksonville 2
THE WEEK AHEAD
Monday:
Bald Knob vs Hoxie
Riverview vs Atkins
Tuesday:
Searcy vs West Memphis
Rose Bud vs Midland
Bald Knob at Harrisburg
Riverview vs Trumann
Beebe vs Parkview
Thursday:
Searcy at Batesville
Rose Bud at Flippin
Bald Knob vs Crowley's Ridge
Beebe vs Sylvan Hills
