Tuesday:

Searcy 3, Cave City 0

Harding Academy 3, Salem 1

Rose Bud 3, Heber Springs 1

Riverview 0, Flippin 3

Beebe 0, Mount St. Mary 3

Thursday:

Searcy 1, Nettleton 3

Rose Bud 3, Harding Academy 2

Beebe 3, Jacksonville 2

THE WEEK AHEAD

Monday:

Bald Knob vs Hoxie

Riverview vs Atkins

Tuesday:

Searcy vs West Memphis

Rose Bud vs Midland

Bald Knob at Harrisburg

Riverview vs Trumann

Beebe vs Parkview

Thursday:

Searcy at Batesville

Rose Bud at Flippin

Bald Knob vs Crowley's Ridge

Beebe vs Sylvan Hills

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.