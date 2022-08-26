White County volleyball weekly roundup
Monday:
Searcy 3, Lonoke 0
Harding Academy 0, Baptist Prep 3
Rose Bud 3, Bald Knob 0
Tuesday:
Beebe 0, Marion 3
Rose Bud 3, Conway Christian 2
Riverview 3, Bald Knob 0
Thursday:
Searcy 3, Sylvan Hills 2
Riverview 0, Dover 3
Harding Academy 1, Hoxie 3
The week ahead:
Monday:
Riverview vs Heber Springs
Bald Knob at Piggott
Rose Bud at Cave City
Tuesday:
Harding Academy vs Melbourne
Searcy vs Greene County Tech
Riverview vs Abundant Life
Bald Knob vs Walnut Ridge
Rose Bud vs Bergman
Thursday:
Harding Academy at Southside Batesville
Searcy vs Paragould
Riverview vs Salem
Bald Knob vs Manila
Rose Bud vs Melbourne
Beebe vs Lonoke
