White County volleyball weekly roundup

Monday:

Searcy 3, Lonoke 0

Harding Academy 0, Baptist Prep 3

Rose Bud 3, Bald Knob 0

Tuesday:

Beebe 0, Marion 3

Rose Bud 3, Conway Christian 2

Riverview 3, Bald Knob 0

Thursday:

Searcy 3, Sylvan Hills 2

Riverview 0, Dover 3

Harding Academy 1, Hoxie 3

The week ahead:

Monday:

Riverview vs Heber Springs

Bald Knob at Piggott

Rose Bud at Cave City

Tuesday:

Harding Academy vs Melbourne

Searcy vs Greene County Tech

Riverview vs Abundant Life

Bald Knob vs Walnut Ridge

Rose Bud vs Bergman

Thursday:

Harding Academy at Southside Batesville

Searcy vs Paragould

Riverview vs Salem

Bald Knob vs Manila

Rose Bud vs Melbourne

Beebe vs Lonoke

