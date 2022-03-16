White County Sheriff Phillip Miller and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson got the top spots on the ballot for sheriff and county judge, respectively, at the ballot draw for the May primaries held by the White County Election Commission on Monday afternoon.
Commission Chairman Robert Allen and Elections Coordinator Tara McKnight presided over the draw at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office with assistance from Commissioners Dorothy Bell and Tom Winberry along with Leah Grimes, a deputy clerk.
“The purpose of the ballot draw is to put candidates in the proper order by the numbers that were drawn,” Allen said.
Some believe that ballot position provides a favorable edge to the candidate who is listed first at a position. There are studies that support that assumption while others say the advantage is negligible.
The following are the results of the ballot draw concerning the order of the candidates on Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan ballots in the county for the primaries.
U.S. Senate-Democratic: Dan Whitfield, Jack E. Foster and Natalie James.
U.S. Senate-Republican: Sen. John Boozman, Heath Loftis, Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan, 4.
U.S. Congress District 2-Republican: Congressman French Hill and Conrad Reynolds.
Attorney General-Republican: Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr.
Governor-Republican: Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Francis “Doc” Washburn
Lieutenant Governor-Republican: Chris Bequette, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, state Sen. Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, Greg Bledsoe and Judge Joseph Wood.
Secretary of State-Democratic: Anna Beth Gorman and Josh Price.
Secretary of State-Republican: Secretary of State John Thurston and Eddie Joe Williams, 2.
State Treasurer-Republican: State Sen. Matthew W. Pitsch and State Rep. Mark Lowery.
State Representative District 39-Republican: State Rep. Craig Christiansen, Justice Wayne Long and Judge Robert Griffin.
State Representative District 40-Republican: Stacey Caplener and Shad Pearce.
Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2-nonpartisan: Judge Chris Carnahan, Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne and David Sterling.
Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6-nonpartisan: Judge Gunner DeLay and Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker.
White County Judge-Republican: Barth Grayson, Lisa Brown and Shelly Wyatt Churchwell.
Sheriff-Republican: Sheriff Phillip Miller, Sam Jeffrey and Larry W. House.
White County Circuit Clerk-Republican: Kathy Baker, Karen Gossett and Sara Brown.
Justice of the Peace District 1-Republican: Doug Kennedy and Michael Westergren.
Justice of the Peace District 10-Republican: Roger Pearson, Jeremy M. James and Justice Bobby G. Quattlebaum.
Justice of the Peace District 12-Republican: Donald Starks and Justice Joel Pritchett.
Big Creek Township Constable-Republican: Al Crandall, Terry Ashley and Jesse Pate.
Cadron Township Constable-Republican: Dusty Betts and Constable Kyle Benson.
Harrison Township Constable-Republican: Constable Greg Meharg and Roger Gray.
Beebe School District Zone 1-independent: Janet Hines and Bennie Brock Jr.
Election day is May 24 from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. This will be the first time that vote centers will be used in the county. On election day, any registered White County voter can vote at any of the 32 polling locations.
