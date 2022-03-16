Michael Westergren (left), a Republican candidate from Beebe for White County justice of the peace for District 1, reaches into the bucket to draw for his ballot position Monday afternoon at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office. Holding the bucket is White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen. Westergren pulled out the number 2. The other candidate for the position, Doug Kennedy, will be listed in the No. 1 spot on the ballots for the May 24 Republican primary.