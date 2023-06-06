What happens to the farm when something happens to the current generation? Mid-South Agricultural & Environmental Law has two sessions this week on topics that especially impact farm families: heirs’ property and long-term health-care planning for farmers.
This week’s Mid-South conference, held in Memphis, begins Thursday with a networking dinner held at The Rendezvous. The main program will be Friday at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.
The Mid-South conference presentations will kick off with presentations by Ebony Woodruff and Robert Moore. The 10th annual conference also has a livestream option for the main program. Registration and information for the conference can be found online.
Woodruff will present the first session discussing “Heirs’ Property: Practical Tips and Pointers for Resolving Title.” Woodruff, a former legislator and consul, was the first woman elected to represent District 87 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. She is currently the director of the Agricultural Law Institute for Underserved and Underrepresented Communities at Southern University Law Center, one of the NALC’s partners.
“Heirs’ property is an issue that hits close to home for so many of those in agriculture,” Woodruff said. “It can lead to land loss and make the farming process difficult. My presentation at the Mid-South will discuss ways to prevent that from happening, along with ways to remedy the situation once it has already happened. I look forward to sharing practical tips on this important topic.”
Following Woodruff’s presentation, Moore will discuss “Getting Down on the Farm: Long-Term Health Care Planning on the Farm.” Moore is an attorney and research specialist with the Agricultural and Resource Law Program at The Ohio State University, a partner of the NALC.
“Long-term health-care planning might not seem like the most pressing issue to producers and farm families, but it is crucial and necessary to ensuring the best possible outcome for all those involved,” Moore said. “There can be a lot to take into consideration, but this presentation at the Mid-South will make the process clearer by providing key factors that should be accounted for during planning, and why careful planning is so important.”
NALC Director Harrison Pittman said the event has an exceptional roster of talent.
“We’re very excited to get to Memphis and listen to these informative presentations from ag law experts,” Pittman said. “Whether attendees are joining in person or online, we’re thankful for their participation and for the sponsors who have contributed to this year’s program.”
All net proceeds for the 10th annual Mid-South Agricultural & Environmental Law Conference will be devoted to establishing the Scott E. Fancher Agricultural Law Scholarship, honoring the life and legacy of Fancher, a former county executive director for the Farm Service Agency portion of USDA who lived in Harrison.
