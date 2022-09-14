We love it when a plan comes together.
Many years ago I was bound and determined to harvest a deer with a compound bow. For years I had hunted with a crossbow due to the need for very little practice and the lack of time in my life to learn to shoot a compound bow effectively.
This year was going to be different though as I had shot my bow all summer long and I was eager with anticipation for the opportunity to try & harvest a whitetail with true archery tackle.
Now as most of you know I am a little bigger than the average size hunter and my experience with tree stands has never been pleasant. So when it comes to archery hunting, I have to look for just the right set-up to get a good shot.
I was hunting on Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge near Hermitage. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Felsenthal NWR, it is home to some of the most gorgeous and wide-open oak bottoms you have ever laid eyes on and a hunter’s paradise.
In doing my scouting I had found a nice thicket between two open areas that had a large number of trails and deer sign. I positioned myself on a stump in some thick cover and waited anxiously as the sun came up. At Daybreak the woods abruptly came to life as squirrels scurried about and acorns fell from the trees like rain.
My first adventure of the morning came as a rather large hog and six of her not so little babies came marching by. At that very moment I began to wish I were in a tree-stand and was trying to figure out if there was one nearby. I was even looking for a tree I might be able to climb if it became necessary, but fortunately for me they eased on down the trail leaving me behind.
My grandfather always stressed to me that with most creatures in the wild, if you don’t bother them, more than likely they would not bother you. Thankfully, this time he was right.
As the morning progressed I became restless and decided to go “walk-about”. Most hunters might call it stalking, but usually I don’t slip up on many things. I came upon a very old log road that was nothing more than a faded trail. I took a moment to mark my entry point just in case I got turned around. Don’t laugh, everything down there looks the same and it is nothing to get lost, which is a whole other story.
I had made my way through a few more thickets as I followed the old road and crossed a slough that was relatively dry, when all of a sudden I walked out into the most beautiful oak bottom I had ever seen. It was at least a half-mile long and almost as wide. A large slough ran all down one side with a big thicket on the other end and there were all kinds of fresh deer sign all along the trail.
As I walked toward the far end I came upon a ditch that ran from the slough to the thicket, which led to another trail coming straight into the bottom. I was so awe struck by my discovery that I almost forgot that I was hunting. At that very moment two deer appeared on the trail and were coming right toward me. At that moment, I hurried behind a rather large oak tree and leaned back on another. I was well hid.
I had no more got into position as the first deer passed by me on the right and came within mere steps. I had lost sight of the second deer as I was drawing my bow back and the next thing I know the deer was right on top of me passing beside the tree that had me hid.
I do believe I had my eyes closed as I sailed my arrow all of about 5 steps, but it was a perfect shot nonetheless. Did I hit where I was aiming? Not exactly, but it did get the job done.
Although I was very excited and could not wait to get my deer and tell my friends of the awesome hunt and the unbelievable woods that I had found, I started to realize just how far I was from the truck. I will probably never drag a deer that far ever again in my lifetime, but just this once it was well worth the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.