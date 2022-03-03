White County Central Superintendent Dean Stanley has been hired as an assistant superintendent by the Searcy School Board.
Stanley's contract with the White County Central School District is set to run out at the end of June after the WCC School Board voted 3-2 not to extend his contract. His new job as assistant superintendent of support services will begin July 1.
The Searcy School Board made the decision at a special called meeting Thursday night.
More information on the decision will be published in Saturday's edition of The Daily Citizen.
