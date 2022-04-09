In a unanimous decision late Friday night with one member absent, the White County Central School Board approved the hiring of Tuckerman Elementary School Principal Pharis Smith as superintendent.
"This happened in a whirlwind pace," Smith said when reached Saturday morning. "Things moved at a pretty rapid pace last night. I am very excited.
"It was a great interview. The school is just an amazing place and I'm very excited to be part of White County schools."
Smith said he would be observing at the board's next regular meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Daily Citizen has reached out to board President Larry Stevens for a statement on the hiring. Board secretary Justin Hancock was not present for special meetings Thursday and Friday where the board interviewed the four finalists for the position and executive session. He reportedly is out of town on business.
Smith has been principal of Tuckerman Elementary for 18 years. He has been in education for 27 years and has coached at Black Rock and Swifton.
He is a Bono native who graduated from Westside High School in Jonesboro. Black Rock was where he got his start in education. He said he taught fourth-grade and elementary physical education. He also taught physical science at the high school. He coached girls in Black Rock for five years and had the opportunity to coach boys basketball and baseball for four years in Swifton where he taught geography.
Smith said Swifton got annexed into the Jackson County School District and he was offered the elementary principal job at Tuckerman when he was 33. He received his bachelor's, specialist and master's degrees from Arkansas State University at Jonesboro.
"I finished my specialist degree and got the specialist award from ASU and got asked to be an adjunct professor, so I taught for two years at Arkansas State, master's classes and principalship," he said.
Superintendent was the next logical step in his career path, Smith said.
The other finalists for the job were WCC High School Principal Dr. Jackye Underwood, Stuttgart School Superintendent Dr. Rick Gales and Toby Crosby from the Mountain Pine School District, where he is math curriculum director.
Danica O'Dell with the Stand With Us Facebook page posted Saturday morning about being at the Friday night special meeting.
"We wanted to let you guys know that the board did make a decision last night. We were there at school until almost 10 o'clock. They made a motion to vote in Mr. Pharis Smith as our new superintendent! Only four board members in attendance but it was unanimous.
"I encourage you all to take the time to look closely at who he is and what he represents. We think this is a wonderful person to fill this position and we need to pray over his family and welcome them with open arms! It's a great day to be a Bear!"
The superintendent's position came open after the board voted 3-2 vote in January against renewing Dean Stanley's contract. Stanley was hired by the Searcy School District as an assistant superintendent of support services and starts July 1.
The Stand With Us group was formed after the board's decision on Stanley.
On the Stand With Us page, Brianna Riley posted about the hiring of Smith: "He is an incredible man. He was my principal in elementary school and his wife was my teacher when I attended Tuckerman! I have faith that you all will be pleased with the decision they've made."
O'Dell told The Daily Citizen on Saturday that "our response afterward was that of sheer joy and after we had been diving into him and not only his credentials and the quality of the person, we were very thankful to have someone that we felt like would continue to facilitate the growth of the school there, keep what it means to be a WCC Bear there. A lot of joyful tears last night."
