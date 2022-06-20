White County Central School Board Vice President Stan Yingling confirmed Monday that board President Larry Stevens has tendered his resignation. Stevens has been under fire since the board chose in January not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract.
Yingling told The Daily Citizen that Stevens sent a text message to him and the other board members informing them he is resigning. In his text Wednesday, Stevens wrote, “I resign from White County School Board pursuant to [Arkansas Code Annotated] 6-13-611 effective immediately.”
The state statute covers school board vacancies.
The Daily Citizen left a voicemail message with Stevens last week to confirm that he was resigning, but was still waiting to hear back from him at deadline.
Danica O’Dell, who, along with her husband, Robert, presides over the private Facebook group Stand With Us that was formed after the 3-2 vote to not renew Stanley’s contract, said she “was completely overwhelmed with gratitude ... when I got the message that the board president resigned.”
“When you feel as though someone has so carelessly misrepresented you as a parent, misrepresented many faculty and staff members of a school and even a good majority of a community, news like that hits differently,” Danica O’Dell said. “It makes me very excited and thankful to finally get the opportunity to start shifting things in a positive direction for the betterment of White County Central school.”
The O’Dells, along with another parent, Mark Lowery, filed suit in April in White County Circuit Court against Stevens, who has been absent for the last two meetings, and board members Justin Hancock, Yingling and James Smith, accusing them of not disclosing public information and blocking speech rights.
Moffett and Yingling voted yes to renew Stanley’s contract. Stevens, Hancock and Smith voted not to renew it. Stanley has since accepted an assistant superintendent position with the Searcy School District.
In another civil lawsuit filed in White County Circuit Court, Stevens is suing WCC parent Stacey King and her father, Mike Beals, for defamation of character. Stevens is seeking $75,000 in damages.
King and Danica O’Dell submitted written requests to address the “future of WCC” for five minutes before the board’s February meeting, but their requests were turned down in advance of the meeting.
Yingling said that Stevens’ resignation is one of “three issues that we got going on that we are going to need to take care of before the next board meeting [July 27 at 6 p.m.].” He said the meeting possibly will be held next Monday.
He said another issue that needs to be addressed concerns board attorney Teddy Stewart telling the board earlier this month to not change its public comment policy because of the speech rights lawsuit.
“We have agreed verbally with the O’Dells, and they have agreed to it,” Yingling said of changing the policy, which called for only the board president to determine if a member of the public could speak. “I told the lawyer this is what we agreed on and he kept wanting to say, ‘Don’t do anything in fear of losing that lawsuit.’ We’re not afraid to lose the lawsuit. We are in agreement that our policy wasn’t right.”
He said that neither Stanley nor incoming Superintendent Pharis Smith had been informed that Stewart would be attending the last board meeting.
“No one except Justin, I guess, knew he was coming,” Yingling said. “I guess Justin advised him. I called him [Stewart] and I asked him, ‘Who’s paying you for that?’ and he said, ‘I guess the school,’ and I said, ‘I don’t think so. Neither superintendent knew you were coming and I didn’t know you were coming and you just show up?’ He didn’t really know what to say.”
The board voted at the meeting to table the public comment policy discussions until its next meeting.
The third item to be taken care of, Yingling said, is to take some things off the district’s inventory so those items can be auctioned, sold or destroyed, as well as taking care of some bids.
As far as replacing Stevens after accepting his resignation, Yingling said he doesn’t expect that to happen when the special meeting is held. “It will wind up going through the Quorum Court I’m sure.”
“After the board election [in November], the next board meeting, we redo the board as far as president and vice president, reorganize the board,” he added. “Whoever is appointed to take the open position will have to run again in November. Everybody will run in November.”
