As McDonald's works on closing some of its locations within Walmart stores, the retailer is looking to put local businesses and others into place.
McDonald's has gradually been closing locations at Walmart stores over the years but will keep a presence within about 150 Walmarts.
Walmart spokeswoman Molly Blakeman said that in many instances the McDonald's closures came about when leases ended.
The retail giant is taking the opportunity to get local businesses like barbershops and tool-rental facilities into the leased spaces. It is also looking at other food options, like Domino's.
"We are excited to continue to bring in new businesses that make sense for our customers and their changing needs," Blakeman said.
