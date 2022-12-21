Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.