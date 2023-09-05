Until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in Veterans Administration health care and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
This special enrollment period gives veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat zones an opportunity to enroll without first applying for VA benefits.
Those veterans are encouraged to visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more and sign up for VA health care before the deadline. According to the VA, veterans who are enrolled in VA health care are proven to have better health outcomes than non-enrolled veterans, and VA hospitals have dramatically outperformed non-VA hospitals in overall quality ratings and patient satisfaction ratings. Additionally, VA health care is often more affordable than non-VA health care for veterans, according to the VA.
This special enrollment period is a part of the PACT (the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, the largest expansion of VA health care and benefits in generations. Since it was signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, more than 344,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care and more than 4.2 million enrolled veterans have been screened for toxic exposures.
“Are you a veteran who deployed to a combat zone but never enrolled in VA health care? If you left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, you should sign up now,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “Even if you don’t need this care now, you may need it in the future – and once you’re in, you have access for life.”
The VA is executing a nationwide campaign to ensure that as many veterans as possible enroll before Sept. 30. To date, VA’s PACT Act outreach campaign has included more than 2,000 events nationwide, $13 million in paid media, 60,000 earned media clips, more than 400 million emails and letters to veterans, the creation of a one-stop-shop PACT Act website and more. This is the largest outreach campaign in VA history.
For more information about how the PACT Act is helping veterans and their survivors, visit VA’s PACT Act Dashboard. To apply for care or benefits, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411.
Although this deadline is written into law for this specific group of veterans, many other groups of veterans are able to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits, including many Vietnam veterans, Gulf War veterans, veterans who deployed to a combat zone and transitioned out of the service less than 10 years ago. Veterans who do not meet any of the above criteria can often still access VA health care by filing for VA benefits or based on income. If a veteran is granted service connection for any health condition, they become eligible for VA care.
Veterans can go to https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/ to determine eligibility for VA health care.
