Former U.S Army Air Forces veteran Harley Bridger will turn 100 years old this year and is still flying high.
Bridger, who attended the Memorial Day service Monday at White County Memorial Gardens, will turn 100 on Nov. 25, noting that his birthday sometimes even falls on Thanksgiving.
The White County resident recalled his 30 months in the Air Forces, the main aerial warfare component of the Army that succeeded the Air Corps in 1941 and served as the primary predecessor of the Air Force, which was created in 1947.
“I served 35 missions in Italy” during World War II, Bridger said, “bombing the oil fields — that was one of our targets, oil, and the railroad yards, but the oil fields were too heavily defended."
"I never got shot down ... not yet,” he said with a smile.
