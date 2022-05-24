Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.