Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.