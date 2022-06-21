Circuit Clerk
Sara Brown 1,799 (63.59%)
Karen Gossett 1,030 (36.41%)
District 39 State Representative
Justice Wayne Long 441 (64.66%)
Judge Robert Griffin 241 (35.34%)
District 10 Justice of the Peace District
Justice Bobby G. Quattlebaum 216 (52.81%)
Roger Pearson 193 (47.19)
Big Creek Township Constable
Jesse Pate 183 (55.96%)
Terry Ashley 144 (44.04%)
