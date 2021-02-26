Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.