U of A takes next step to become leader in semiconductors

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville has taken the next step to becoming a national leader in the United States’ semiconductor economy.
Semiconductors, such as silicon, are essential materials in most electronic devices and advance performance in fields such as health care, national defense, computing and transportation.
This August, the university began construction on the national Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility, or MUSiC. Capable of silicon or silicon carbide chip fabrication, this new semiconductor research and fabrication facility is expected to enable the government, businesses of all sizes and universities to prototype in silicon carbide, introducing a capability that does not presently exist in the U.S.
This facility will offer low-volume prototyping for high-volume manufacturing, bridging the gap between traditional university research and the needs of private industry. It is expected to accelerate both workforce development and technological advancement in semiconductors by providing a single location where chips can go from developmental research to prototyping, testing and fabrication.
Alan Mantooth, distinguished professor of electrical engineering, is principal investigator for the MUSIC facility. He stated that with the facility, the university could “begin training the next generation at a variety of degree levels to provide well-trained and educated talent for onshoring semiconductor manufacturing that domestic suppliers offshored in the late 90s and early 2000s. Our training will be equally applicable to silicon and silicon carbide and other materials.”
Construction coincides with the CHIPS AMERICA Summit on Aug. 17, an invitation-only event for research, industry and governmental leaders from across the nation to discuss CHIPS and Science Act semiconductor-related opportunities and the ways in which the University of Arkansas and the state of Arkansas are uniquely positioned to lead them.
The summit will feature Adrienne Elrod, director of External and Government Affairs for the U.S Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office. U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald will also participate.
In addition to the MUSIC facility, the UA is also home to the first Energy Frontier Research Center in Arkansas, as part of a team of researchers who received $10.35 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. The Center for Manipulation of Atomic Ordering for Manufacturing Semiconductors is dedicated to investigating the formation of atomic orders in semiconductor alloys and their effects on various physical properties. This research program is expected to enable reliable, cost-effective and transformative manufacturing of semiconductors.
Researchers at the UA previously established the MonArk NSF Quantum Foundry to accelerate the development of quantum materials and devices. In collaboration with Montana State University, and other member universities, the foundry supports the study of 2-D materials – consisting of a single layer of bonded atoms – by aiding researchers and facilitating the exchange of ideas across academia and industry. The project leads the fabrication of 2-D material quantum devices and their characterization, using low-temperature electronic transport and optoelectronic techniques.
The UA’s existing and expanding research foundation means it’s positioned to take advantage of the recent CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act, which is providing approximately $280 billion in funding to stimulate domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors.
As a result of manufacturing and production shortages of essential computer chips during the pandemic, which are overwhelmingly manufactured overseas, the federal government has prioritized the onshoring of this technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.