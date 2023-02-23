The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View is offering two business of craft apprenticeships for the summer of 2023. Opportunities are available in leatherwork, knifemaking, letterpress printing, stained glass, gardening and other heritage crafts.
These apprenticeships are being offered to students 16 and older. They require approval of the craft master selected, 96 hours of hands-on study in Mountain View and regular progress reports. A final project must be exhibited in September at the Apprentice Show at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.
The apprenticeships are funded by the Committee of One Hundred for the Ozark Folk Center. Since 1974, the committee has funded training for hundreds of apprentices in heritage crafts and gardening.
For applications and more information about the apprenticeships, contact Jeanette Larson, craft director, at jeanette.larson@arkansas.gov or call (870) 269-3854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.