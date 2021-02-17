TV Week to be included Saturday
Due to production delays caused by this week’s snowstorms, the TV Week magazine normally included with Thursday’s edition will be included with Saturday’s edition.
Tuesday's edition of the newspaper should mail out Thursday and Thursday's should mail out Friday because of the weather.
The Daily Citizen apologizes for the inconveniences that have been created by the weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.