Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.