In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways of bare root seedlings at various locations across the state each Friday from March 17 through April 28.
“Adding trees to your yard or to a community forest is beneficial to all Arkansans, and spring is an excellent time to plant trees,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Forestry Division. “With these Arbor Day celebration giveaways, we hope to provide all Arkansans with access to the many benefits trees provide.”
Although species will vary by location, all seedlings will be native Arkansas hardwoods grown at the Forestry Division’s Baucum Nursery. The giveaway will be limited to three seedlings per person on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaways will be hosted at various locations across the state.
The following is a listing of locations and times currently scheduled:
March 17
Little Rock — Arkansas Department of Agriculture, 1 Natural Resources Drive: 10 a.m.–noon.
Osceola — Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Office, 3137 W. Keiser Ave.: 10 a.m.-noon.
March 24
Morrilton — Wal-Mart, 1621 S. Business 9: 10 a.m.-noon.
March 31
Walnut Ridge – Lawrence County Extension Office, 1100 W. Main St.: 10 a.m.-noon.
Pocahontas — American Made General Store, 1100 Pace Road: 10 a.m.-noon.
Wynne — Wynne Fire Department, 1111 Falls Blvd.: 10 a.m.-noon.
April 7
Batesville — Riverside Park, 1770 Chaney Drive: 10 a.m.-noon.
Hot Springs — Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Greenbrier — Greenbrier City Hall, 11 Wilson Farm Road: 10 a.m.-noon.
April 14
Warren — Warren City Park, 400 W. Church St., 10 a.m.-noon.
Alma — Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave.: 10 a.m.-noon.
April 21
Sheridan — The Mad Butcher, 815 Rock St.: 10 a.m.-noon.
Additional locations will be added throughout the month.
