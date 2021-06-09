Although data from an online insurance comparison platform showed a decrease in tornadoes in Arkansas from 2010-19 compared to 2000-09, a Northern Illinois University professor of meteorology says tornadoes appear to be on the increase in the mid-South region, including Arkansas, in recent years thanks to climate change and shifting weather patterns across the continent.
Both Northern Illinois' Victor Gensini and quotewizard.com analysts found that there has been an eastern shift from the classic “Tornado Alley” region of the U.S., the southern Great Plains, possibly placing parts of Arkansas in the bull’s-eye of more destructive storms, along with Alabama, Mississippi and western Tennessee, what some refer to as “Dixie Alley.”
Gensini authored a paper about the shift in 2018. Since then, he said, the trend is continuing. He credits increased drought conditions in the western U.S., which push the “dry line,” a boundary that separates moist and dry air masses and is a factor in creating severe weather.
“The southern Great Plains are drying out,” Gensini said. “Elevated air is moving the dry line. The drought is pushing everything to the east.”
The U.S Drought Monitor, a weekly report compiled by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, predicts the West may see the second worst drought this year in 1,200 years. Some areas of California may see irreparable damage following winter temperatures of 5 to 15 degrees above normal and a lack of snowfall.
The dry atmospheric conditions create a dome of high pressure over the western U.S., causing the weather systems that can produce tornadoes to begin forming further east. Meanwhile, drought in the Dakotas is contributing to the jet stream dipping further south. The jet stream, an atmospheric current of frigid Arctic air, is another ingredient in forming tornado-producing supercell storms.
Many tornadoes still blast through Tornado Alley, but Gensini’s research shows there has been a significant decrease in both reports of tornadoes and tornadic atmospheric conditions in portions of Texas, Oklahoma and other Plains states. The inverse is true in the Southeast, he said.
“Tornadoes are tied to underlying moisture,” Gensini said, which the Gulf of Mexico provides in abundance. “You have the drought pushing the jet stream further into the Gulf states. More moisture means [inclement weather] activity lights up. It’s creating a new trough for these storms to line up.”
Gensini blames manmade climate change for the shift. “We are clearly warming, and it’s what’s causing the movement of tornadoes,” he said.
To be clear, the South has always had its share of tornadoes. Arkansas’ only documented EF5 tornado — the highest on the intensity scale — formed south of Batesville nearly a century ago. Known as the “Sneed Tornado,” it ripped through Independence, Jackson and Lawrence counties April 10, 1929, killing 23. (Some meteorologists believe the EF4 tornado that hit Vilonia and Mayflower on April 27, 2014, may have also increased to an EF5 at times during its 41-mile long trek. The most recent tornado fatality in White County, in El Paso, was during that storm.)
But Gensini said there’s been a “significant increase” in tornadic activity in Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi in recent decades. Such a measurement is not as straightforward as simply counting the number of recorded tornadoes, which vary in terms of intensity, duration and other metrics, complicating year-to-year comparisons.
Doing that, quotewizard.com analysts found that there were 413 tornadoes in Arkansas from 2000-09 and 330 in the state from 2010-2019, as previously reported in The Daily Citizen. (In contract, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has been tracking tornadoes for decades, shows there were 407 tornadoes in Arkansas from 2010-19 and 575 from 2000-09, which would be a decrease of 171.)
Overall, quote-wizard.com analysts found an 11.7 percent increase overall in the number of tornadoes from 2010-19, with Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana among the states with the highest increase.
Gensini tracked the number of tornado reports from 1979-2010 for his study but also used an index called the Significant Tornado Parameter, which monitors the atmospheric ingredients favorable for the formation of tornadoes. (The Weather Channel created a similar measurement called the Tornado Condition Index, or TORCON, which attempts to measure the chance of a tornado forming within a 50-mile radius of a given location.)
Gensini acknowledged his research is somewhat hindered by limited data. Detailed, accurate tornado statistics that include location, strength and path only go back to the 1950s.
“Arkansas and other states have long tornado histories,” he said. “We are only seeing a portion of that.”
Justin Condry, an National Weather Service meteorologist in North Little Rock, said he’s also noticed an increase in powerful storms in the South.
“It seems we’ve been issuing more warnings than before,” he said.
The state has averaged 33 twisters a year for the past 70 years, Condry said. However, last year, Arkansas recorded 45 tornadoes. There were 41 in 2019 and 36 in 2018. This year, as of June 4, the state had seen 16. The most tornadoes recorded in the state were 140 in 1999 and the second-most were 110 in 2008, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Condry said the National Weather Service does agree with Gensini’s findings that a shift is occurring.
“To some extent, I think it is global warming,” Condry said. “But it’s a controversial topic. We don’t have weather data that goes back hundreds of years to show that this is either manmade and new or if it is a cyclical, long-range weather pattern.
“There is no denying, though, that the ‘Dixie Alley’ area is looking more impressive.”
Tornadoes in the South may be more dangerous, Gensini said, partly because they are harder to see. Trees and hills impede views of the landscape, unlike on the barren Plains. Also, tornadoes are more likely to form under cover of darkness: Because the area generally has higher temperatures during the day, the cooling shift — one of the required ingredients in producing twisters — often doesn’t occur until well into the night, when people are asleep.
The South is also more densely populated than the Great Plains. Add in that manufactured homes are more abundant, and it creates a recipe for disaster, Gensini said.
“Manufactured homes are a huge deal for casualties,” he said. “A vast majority of fatalities and injuries occur when mobile homes are hit by tornadoes. There is a succinct vulnerability in the Southeast to storms because of that.”
“They are forming in the most vulnerable area,” he said. “Arkansas is in the footprint of this change.”
