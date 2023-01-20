We are making a change to the publication days of The Daily Citizen newspaper. Starting in February, The Daily Citizen will be delivered by the U.S. Post Office on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
This change in frequency will not affect the quantity or quality of the content of your newspaper. You will see more robust print editions each week, with more local news, columnists and sports. Our commitment to high journalistic standards from our columnists, editors, reporters and contributors is unchanged.
We are not reducing our news resources or raising rates, we are choosing to invest in quality content. With the rising costs of delivery and associated postal rate increases, we see this this as the best solution for our readers. We are unmoving in our continued commitment to serve the communities in White County, delivering both local and statewide news and information.
In addition to expanded news in the print editions, you will see increased sports coverage and more community news posted daily on thedailyciitizen.com to better serve our increasing online audience. We remain steadfast in our mission to serve this community with vital local news. We will never take your loyalty for granted, and are grateful for the trust shown to us.
For more information on this change, please call The Daily Citizen circulation department at (501) 268-0700.
Mark Elliott,
Group Publisher
