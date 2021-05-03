Latest e-Edition
- EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
- Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
- Supreme Court won't take Maryland bump stock ban case
- FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
- Arkansas governor OKs limits on agencies' race, sex training
- Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash
- Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down
- Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
- Judsonia 50-year-old, Bald Knob 38-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
- Searcy bringing back Fourth of July celebration after A&P Commission approves up to $45,000
- Two shot Thursday night in Searcy on Melody Lane; injuries non-life-threatening
- Bald Knob 25-year-old charged for reportedly kicking Searcy officer in face, threatening to 'shoot you all'
- City of Beebe offering $10,000 rewards for information on locations of two missing persons
- McRae Elementary Principal Gurchiek becomes Harding Academy superintendent
- Appeal in attempted murder case by teen accused of 2020 murder in Searcy denied
- Drug charges filed against Newport 34-year-old after traffic stop
- $140,000 in A&P funding approved to fix tennis courts, add two city employees for Searcy Sports Complex maintenance
- Searcy football coach to devote more time to hobby
