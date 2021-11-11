Due to the Veterans Day holiday, the Thursday edition and e-edition of The Daily Citizen will be published Friday.
Several of the stories that will be in the newspaper have been made available on our website, but because the Post Office does not deliver on holidays, the paper itself has been delayed.
We regret any inconvenience caused and not including a note in Tuesday's edition notifying our readers of this change.
Thank you for your understanding.
Editor Steve Watts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.