Thurman Allen Smith Sr., 80, of Bradford was called home to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1941, to the late Warren and Vera (Treece) Smith in Gardner, Ark.
He graduated with a Bachelor and Master degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He was a high school Advance Math teacher for 50 years. He loved to work in his pecan orchard, watching the Arkansas Razorbacks, and spending time with his family. He leaves behind a legacy of former students that have gone on to do major things in their lives. He was a devout Baptist and attended Bradford Baptist Church.
Thurman was preceded in death by both his parents, Warren and Vera Smith; his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary (Hamby) Smith; his two brothers, Ermin and Ernie Smith; and his sister, Vivian (Smith) Gilliam. Thurman will be deeply missed by his son, Allen Smith (Sheri), his grandchildren, Whitney Oden, Matthew Beliew (Laken), Tiffanie Smith and Gregory Smith; his great-grandchildren, Caden Beliew and Ava Grace Beliew; his brother, Roy Smith (Judy) and sister, Doris Middleton (Doyle); along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and former students.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Bradford Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Coffeyville Cemetery at Bradford.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia. www.powellfuneralhome.net
