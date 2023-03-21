Thousands of fentanyl pills were confiscated along with other illegal drugs and a Searcy 23-year-old was arrested Monday night based on a six-month investigation by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, according to officials.
The task force, Searcy police and White County Sheriff's Office served warrants "simultaneously" in Searcy and Judsonia, leading in Cameron Riley Ward's arrest.
In addition to the fentanyl pills, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, four stolen firearms, $4,000 in cash from the sale of narcotics and one vehicle were seized.
Ward has been charged preliminarily with possession of methamphetamine/cocaine with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver and theft by receiving.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges/arrests.
"That's been a case they've been working on for months," Sheriff Phillip Miller said. "It will end up continuing to grow in scope and result in more arrests and more drugs taken off the streets. This is a major investigation and this is the first product of this investigation.
"The deputies and the officers that are assigned to the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force are some extremely hardworking individuals and I'm proud to work like we do with the Searcy Police Department through the drug task force."
