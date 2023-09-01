The Searcy Lady Lions cross-country team kicked off the season by winning the Lyon College Invitational. The team members are: Ava Sciba, Brenda Sanchez, Anna Ford, Georgie Mcmahan, Lela Martin, Jillian Conrad, Cessia Cruz, Nataly Ramos, Ashley Reyna, and Chelsi Woodruff.
The Searcy boys team finished 2nd in the meet. Team members are: Chase Kemper, Nick Sherwood, Lawson Faulkner, Gowen Bailey, Dillon Daggett, James Perry, Ty Pinson, and Ethan Wyatt.
Individual medalists: Junior boys- Micah Linderman- top 15, senior girls- Ava Sciba- top 15, senior boys- Chase Kemper- top 5, Nick Sherwood- top 10,Lawson Faulkner- top 15.
