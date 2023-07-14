The opening day of the 2023 Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 Tournament had its opening games pushed back one hour due to early-morning storms, but once the 24 teams took to the various fields, the action quickly heated up. Host Harding Academy, Bald Knob and Searcy were our three local schools taking part in the tournament which was split among four pools with the main field at First Security Stadium and Huckeba Field House used as the four contest areas.
Harding Academy
The Wildcats started out strong with a 20-6 victory over local rival Bald Knob in Steve England Truck Sales Pool B. Harding Academy sat out the 10:30 time slot before a similar win against Quitman, 23-6. In their Noon contest, the Wildcats shut out Jonesboro 25-0 and then lost to Conway 37-0. They wrapped up the first day with a 16-16 tie against Marion to finish pool play in Day 1 with a 3-1-1 record. In all, Harding Academy scored 84 points while allowing 65, meeting the 13-point maximum margin allowed in all three wins. The Wildcats advanced to today's championship round as the No. 2 seed out of Pool B.
Searcy
The Lions, part of Searcy Physical Therapy Pool A, started things out in dramatic fashion by winning a 33-32 shootout against Benton, LA in their opener before falling to Bryant in a close 17-15 decision. Searcy sat out the 11 am slot and prepared for Maumelle, but the the Hornets won that one 24-7. The Lions got back on the winning side of things against Lonoke as they downed the Jackrabbits 26-13 and finished the day strong with a 34-9 victory over Marion JV. Searcy scored a total of 115 points while allowing 95 points and finished with a margin total of 27 points. The Lions will be in the championship bracket today as the No. 3 seed out of Pool A. Bracket play will begin at 11 am this morning.
Bald Knob
The Bulldogs entered pool play in the same group as their 4A-2 Conference rival Harding Academy, and drew the host Wildcats in the opening game, Bald Knob was able to keep things close in the 24-minute contest, but could not generate the late scores needed and fell 20-6. From there, they lost a close one to Jonesboro 16-7 before falling to Marion 21-6. The Bulldogs came close again versus Quitman but lost 20-15. The final game against Conway resulted in a 24-6 loss. Bald Knob will play in the consolation round today starting at 9:30 am.
