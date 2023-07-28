Football teams from around the White County area are ramping up for the first official day of fall football camp for the 2023 high-school football season starting Monday. Harding Academy, Searcy, Rose Bud, Bald Knob and our other local teams will finally go full pads with less than a month until their respective season openers, and the Daily Citizen will have reports from the practice field in the Wednesday sports edition. The Saturday edition will preview area volleyball.

