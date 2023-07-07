Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.