Testing at night
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Numerous arrests stem from nearly 40 federal indictments from investigation into gang and drug activity
- Governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
- Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope
- Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop to lowest since summer
- Arkansas lawmakers OK transgender sports, treatment limits
- Congress OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill
- U.S. narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
- Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy police investigating Saturday night gunshots on Market Avenue, where car found with bullet holes
- Greers Ferry Lake drowning victim ID'd as 55-year-old Pleasant Plains man
- Beebe's efforts on fighting drugs continue with three more arrests
- Bald Knob searching for new code enforcement officer after Smith turns in notice
- White County Central keeps rolling, wins in first round of state tournament
- Projected cost of new court facility as proposed estimated at $7 million to $8 million
- Two arrested following three break-ins at Searcy businesses Saturday
- Focus group tasked with cuts at first meeting after tax failed
- Lady Lions finish runner-up in wrestling
- Judsonia 40-year-old charged with shooting youth with pellet rifle, fleeing from police
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.