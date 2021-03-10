Testing at night

Searcy firefighters Blake Ashenberger from Fire Station 2 and Jacob Armstrong from Fire Station 3 perform a flow test on fire hydrant near the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center on Rodgers Drive on Tuesday night. The department flow tests one-third of the hydrants in the city each year, according to Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan. Testing in the central section of the city was supposed to wrap up Friday night, but has been extended into next week, according to the Searcy Fire Department. The testing is being done from 8 p.m.-midnight for minimal disruption since it is primarily in a commercial area, Bogan said, and may turn water “dingy” for a short time.