Technology issues affecting service
The Daily Citizen is experiencing some severe technology issues that are affecting our service. The issues are being addressed, but in the meantime, we are experiencing disruptions with email and phone service, and there were delays in posting our pages on our e-edition.
We apologize for the disruptions and hope to have them addressed soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.