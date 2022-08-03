The kiddos are nowhere near ready, but a good number of parents and a few of us in the business of education are as the end of summer quickly approaches and the beginning of another school year is upon us.
Myself, I always differed somewhat from others, as I actually looked forward to the beginning of school each year and for some strange reason have continued to come back to school each and every August for way more years than I could have imagined when I started Kindergarten a lifetime ago.
The hardest thing was always trying to get out of the fishing & golf mode and back into a routine that involved my work as well as outdoor activities when the opportunity arose, but for the past month I have had less desire to fish and more of a desire for an early frost.
Yes, I know it has been anywhere from 100 to 110 degrees forever now, but I also know hunting season opens in less than 30 days.
I also know that it is just the 1st of August, but dove season opens the first weekend of September and many of us are excited about the arrival of hunting season, which is usually followed by somewhat cooler weather.
As a kid growing up in Arkansas I always thought summer was the greatest time of year, but as I have gotten less heat resistant, I truly relish spring and fall weather not to mention that both are prime times to be hunting, fishing, or getting in a quick round on a cool afternoon.
As for the forecast for the upcoming hunting season it may very well be a tough year as we have had very little rain and numerous days above the century mark leaving the ground scorched and all kinds of animals scrambling for food.
Many cattle farmers have had to sell their cattle because of the lack of grass in their pastures and some have already resorted to feeding hay, which could make for a long winter.
Just the past few weeks I have started to notice a good number of deer out and about scurrying for food and there have been several reports of deer and car collisions as many deer have already taken to the ditches in search of vegetation.
Many of the state’s waterways are now below normal and have made fishing of any kind tougher than usual. Combine that with the oppressive heat and you can see why this angler already has an eye cast toward fall and cooler weather.
Hopefully in the next few weeks the heat wave will break and we will be blessed with some more rain that will hang around for more than a few days. I know the farmers, fishermen, hunters, and all those football players who took to the field this past week would appreciate it immensely.
In all reality I know that a good frost and a snow storm are still a few months away, but if I spend a little time looking forward to the fall hunting and fishing season, it might just get me through the remainder of this summer.
