Street project nearing end
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles
- Arkansas' COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest in 2 months
- Powell meets a changed economy: Fewer workers, higher prices
- US booster shots start, even as millions remain unprotected
- Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate
- COVID at the UN: One topic, used to make many points
- House votes to protect abortion rights amid state challenges
- Biden: Budget talks hit 'stalemate,' $3.5 trillion may take a while
Most Popular
Articles
- Public hearing to be held in October on possible condemnation of reality show participant Zion Climbing Center building
- Searcy murder suspect's case continued to December because of COVID-19, pending mental evaluation
- Searcy Italian restaurant seeking private club permit to serve alcohol
- Little Rock teen killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in McRae
- Searcy police, fire chiefs say city's rate of pay too low to be competitive
- Former bank building considered as possible Beebe Water Department office, but council also looking at cost to build new one
- Beebe mayor expresses concern about some council members attacking city's ordinances for self-interest
- Searcy community group plans to 'educate voters' before special election on tax Nov. 9
- Beebe School Board redistricts to five zones because of minority increase
- Fired Lonoke County deputy charged with felony manslaughter in death of McRae teen
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.