Years ago, there was a popular television series called “Candid Camera.” Unsuspecting people would be caught on camera in some of the most bizarre and humorous situations imaginable. The reactions of these people were funny enough to conjure up a smile on even the bleakest face. People need something to smile about.
During his suffering, Job fondly remembered an earlier time in life in which he interacted joyously with others. “When I smiled at them, they scarcely believed it; the light of my face was precious to them” (Job 29:24). Smiles are indeed precious things.
I once read that the hotel chain Holiday Inn was looking for 500 people to fill positions for a new facility. The hotel managers interviewed more than 5,000 candidates for various jobs and immediately excluded all who smiled fewer than four times during the interview. These managers understood something about the important message of hospitality and friendliness smiles convey.
It thrills me to see people smile at church. It lets me know that they are happy to have the privilege of worshipping God and enjoying fellowship with their church family. Smiles reflect the joy in our hearts and the thankfulness we feel for God’s love, grace and mercy. Smiles let our guests know how glad we are to have them. Through the years, I have noticed that a church made up of smiling people is usually characterized by unity, spiritual vitality, love and good works (Heb. 10:24).
On my desk is a short saying that I ran across years ago. I have tried unsuccessfully to discover its author. “A smile costs nothing but gives much. It enriches those who receive without making poorer those who give. It takes but a moment, but the memory of it sometimes lasts forever. None is so rich or mighty that he cannot get along without it and none is so poor that he cannot be made rich by it. Yet a smile cannot be bought, begged, borrowed or stolen, for it is something that is of no value to anyone until it is given away.”
The smile you share with others today will not only bring joy and encouragement into their life, it will lighten your burdens and allow God’s image to be reflected in you.
