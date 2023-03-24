The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from January to February, according to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
In conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Division of Workforce announced that the rate went from 3.4 percent in January to 3.2 percent in February. The U.S. jobless rate also increased by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.6 percent.
The division reported that Arkansas’s civilian labor force rose by 87 in February, with 3,051 more employed compared to January and 2,964 fewer unemployed. The labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4 percent, according to the division
Compared to last February 2022, there are 9,172 additional employed Arkansans. However, the unemployment rate is unchanged over the year, with 274 more unemployed and Arkansas’s labor force participation rate is down one-tenth of a percentage point, from 57.5 percent in February 2022.
Nonfarm payroll jobs increased 3,100 to total 1,347,900, while jobs in government rose 2,400, due largely to seasonal gains state government-educational services (plus2,200), and leisure and hospitality added 1,800 jobs, mostly in food services (plus-1,300).
Jobs in financial services declined 1,200, due largely to losses in finance and insurance (minus-900).
Compared to February 2022, nonfarm payroll jobs are up 29,500. The largest gains were in trade, transportation, and utilities (plus-7,200), private education and health services (plus-6,700), leisure and hospitality (plus-5,200), construction (plus-3,400) and manufacturing (plus-3,300).
