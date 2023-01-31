Early budding trees and flowers due to mild winter weather are coated with ice Tuesday morning from wintry precipitation that started Monday night. Although the winter weather resulted in at least one fatality in Texas, roads in White County were mostly clear Tuesday morning with some icy patches, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff's Office. Some more sleet and snow fell during the afternoon. An ice storm warning remained in place for the midsection of Arkansas into western Tennessee, with “several rounds” of wintry precipitation expected through Wednesday across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee, National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard told The Associated Press.
