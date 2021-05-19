The Searcy Lions football team has a new head coach.
Zak Clark, the current head coach at Springdale High School, was hired by the Searcy School Board during its meeting Wednesday night. Clark replaces Kenny Simpson, who left after one season.
“I’m ecstatic to have this opportunity,” Clark said Wednesday night. “I know just watching Searcy from 7-on-7s and with the success that they have had recently, I’m really excited for the opportunity. I know the guys, there is talent. It is a great place to live. Everybody that I know who lives in Searcy, they love the town. I couldn’t be more excited.”
Clark was head coach at Springdale or six seasons, compiling a record of 26-39 but with five state playoff appearances, including 2020 when his team went 3-8.
Searcy went 4-7, including a loss to Little Rock Parkview in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The Lions won the 2019 Class 6A state championship.
Clark said he was interested in the Searcy job because of how football is viewed in the community.
“Being somewhere where the school that football is important to it and the town, and it’s woven into the fabric is important,” he said. “Sometimes you go so big that you’ve got the interest of the parents while their kids are going to high school. Searcy strikes me as a town that really supports their programs and their school. I’m looking forward to Friday nights being a big event.”
Previous to coaching at Springdale, Clark was offensive coordinator at Fayetteville High School. Clark is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he played football and baseball. Before attending UCA, Clark played football at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He holds a Master of Arts in teaching from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
