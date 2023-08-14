OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract, with a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team's first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener.

The deal was reached Monday, when the Cowboys returned to practice in Oxnard, California, two days after playing their preseason opener at home. Martin was not part of their morning session, and it was unclear when the guard going into his 10th season would be back on the field after ending his holdout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.