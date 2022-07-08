Searcy High School has had its share of success across the board in a number of sports, and high-school wrestling is no different. And though it may not yet be the sparkling dynasty of the school's soccer program, that could change in the coming years with the opening of the Searcy Youth Wrestling program.
The soccer program has achieved much of its success over the past two decades due to the benefit of a thriving youth soccer training program and league in the community. Former Searcy wrestler Jordan Slaughter, Wade Pitt and director Justin Osborne have come together to do the same for wrestling in the Searcy area with the new camp.
The Searcy Youth Wrestling program is a six-week program with two practices per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the first summer, the program has been able to sign up close to 20 registered participants.
“Honestly, I would have been happy with just 10 kids coming,” Slaughter said. “Twenty coming, that just exceeded my expectations. But it's great because that just means it's more kids learning the sport.”
The goal of the program is to get younger kids experience of wrestling before they get to the ninth grade. The sessions begin with standard warm ups before the coaches demonstrate a particular move. The kids then pair up to go over the move for a number of minutes, and class closes with live wrestling and games to wind down.
The camp will go through next week, with more activities pending for the fall, including possible tournaments in other areas of the state.
“That experience makes the biggest difference,” Slaughter said. “Going from not knowing anything in eighth grade to being able to understand the sport in fifth grade – getting that knowledge before they get to the high-school team. I'm already noticing that these younger kids are picking it up, so yeah, they are getting this big head start.”
Slaughter, a 2016 graduate of Searcy High School, is more than qualified to pass on wrestling knowledge as a two-time state champion in wrestling during his high-school years. Those accomplishments were achieved without the benefit of a youth program, but Slaughter believes the ability to unlock potential early on could produce more like himself, and just as importantly identify those who could rise to the elite level at an earlier stage of development.
Many people who are not knowledgeable to amateur wrestling often conjure up images of a masked bad guy jumping off the top rope and elbowing the good guy in the ribs, but the amateur ranks are far less dramatic and considerably more technical. That's why Slaughter and Pitt start their pupils off with the bare basics. Freestyle wrestling consists of takedowns, reversals and body control to score against your opponent once you reach the high-school ranks, but knowledge of how to successfully do those things in a competitive setting before leaving junior high is where the camp comes in.
“As the program grows and the kids understand those basics, we're just going to keep going and teach them new things,” Slaughter said. “I had a pretty good career, and now I just want to give back to the community - teaching these kids so they can also have great careers.”
Arkansas was late to the dance when it comes to high-school wrestling as opposed to neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma, but since it's inception less than 20 years ago, it has grown exponentially.
“It's amazing how much it has grown,” Slaughter said. “Even when I was in high school, the rate it was growing blew my mind. Now we even have girls wrestling, It's just steadily growing in Arkansas and I can't wait to see what it looks like five or ten years from now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.