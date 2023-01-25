Hawks Thunder Basketball

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

 Kyle Phillips

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trae Young felt right at home in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

The high-scoring Atlanta Hawks guard grew up in nearby Norman, Oklahoma, and played his one season of college ball at the University of Oklahoma. Thunder fans cheered when Young was introduced with Atlanta's starters, and he gave them a show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.