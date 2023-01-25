OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trae Young felt right at home in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.
The high-scoring Atlanta Hawks guard grew up in nearby Norman, Oklahoma, and played his one season of college ball at the University of Oklahoma. Thunder fans cheered when Young was introduced with Atlanta's starters, and he gave them a show.
Young had 33 points and 11 assists, helping the Hawks beat the Thunder 137-132 on Wednesday night.
Young grew up watching the Thunder during their glory days with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. It wasn't his first time playing in Oklahoma City, but it was still surreal.
"It's always fun," he said. "I mean, I always get a lot of love and support out here and it's always great coming back here and playing in front of these fans. I grew up obviously, going to a lot of these Thunder games, and so to be on that court is crazy."
He dissected the Thunder defense by making 10 of 20 field goals and 10 of 11 free throws.
"I had a lot of respect for the way he played tonight," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "I thought he really controlled the game, especially early, and it really loosened us up defensively. And you know, that obviously was the game for us."
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Hawks, who shot a season-high 59.5% from the field to snap a two-game losing streak.
"To guard a team, that's that dynamic, we had to be a lot tighter than we were tonight," Daigneault said. "And it was just kind of — it was death by paper cut. It was kind of everything. It was transition, it was fouling. It was a little bit of the glass. And then, you know, just a lack of discipline."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and Jalen Williams added 24 for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City almost got away with their poor defensive effort. Williams stole the ball from Young and dunked to cut Atlanta's lead to 133-132 with 15.3 seconds left. Atlanta's John Collins was fouled with 14.5 seconds remaining. He made both free throws to make it 135-132.
Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the hoop to try to get quick points, but Murray blocked his shot. Gilgeous-Alexander rebounded and missed again, and Murray came up with the ball. Murray was fouled and made two free throws at the other end with 2.7 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.
"I think we let one slip tonight for sure," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Offense was good enough, we just didn't bring it defensively. They made us pay."
The teams were tied at 77 at halftime. It was the most points the Hawks have scored in a half this season. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and Young had 22 before the break. Atlanta shot 58.3% from the field in the first half, while Oklahoma City shot 56.9%.
Atlanta led 109-104 at the end of the third quarter, then scored the first 10 points of the fourth. Oklahoma City responded with a 9-0 run to trim its deficit to six and force Atlanta to call a timeout. The game was close the rest of the way.
76ERS 137, NETS 133
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and Philadelphia stretched its winning streak to six games.
Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line.
Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five of the last seven games without Kevin Durant.
The game was the first regular-season matchup between Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons since a February 2022 trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden. Simmons missed the rest of the 2022 season with various injuries, then Embiid was injured and missed the Sixers' win in Simmons' Philadelphia return Nov. 22.
BUCKS 107, NUGGETS 99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds tp help Milwaukee beat defeated short-handed Denver.
The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Jokic returned Tuesday night after missing two games and had his fourth straight triple-double in a 99-98 victory at New Orleans. But he rested the hamstring Wednesday rather than playing on back-to-back nights.
Aaron Gordon had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets.
TIMBERWOLVES 111, PELICANS 102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and Minnesota spoiled New Orleans star Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence.
Ingram, who had not played since Nov. 25 and had missed 29 games with a left toe injury, scored 13 points but struggled with his shot, missing 14 of 18, including all six attempts from deep.
CJ McCollum scored 25 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans. They lost their sixth straight and dropped their ninth in the 12 games missed by star power forward Zion Williamson (right hamstring).
WIZARDS 108, ROCKETS 103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington rally past Houston.
The Wizards trailed by 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter.
Houston's Alperen Sengun had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second career triple-double.
MAGIC 126, PACERS 120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Garry Harris made all six of his 3-pointers and added 22 points and Orlando held Indiana.
Orlando made 15 of 28 attempts from 3-point range and shot 56% overall.
Bennedict Mathurin had 26 points for Indiana for the second straight game. Myles Turner added 22 points and 13 rebounds.
