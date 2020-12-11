The Searcy Lions wrestling team bounced back from a loss to Lake Hamilton on Thursday night 47-33 and ended the night with a team victory over Jonesboro 48-22 thanks to young wrestlers stepping up in their second matches of the night.
Three young men on this night made major statements on the mat in defeat and in victory.
Xavion Floyd in the 113-pound weight class had an exciting match against Jonesboro’s Justin Shaw. Floyd and Shaw went back and forth and each showed tremendous technique at times.
Throughout the match, there were times that both athletes had the opportunity to go for a pin but the other was able to get out of it..
After going three periods, Shaw was declared the winner and the emotion was apparent in both athletes, and the crowd was into that match from start to finish.
Sophomore Matthew Gale did not wrestle against Lake Hamilton, winning his weight class match due to forfeit.
Coming into his match against Jonesboro, he was fresh but because of the long break between matches and the way the matches were set up it was a question if he would match ready.
It did not take long to find out.
His opponent looked to shoot quick and was able to take Gale down one time but Gale was able to get back to a neutral position and from there he took over.
“I stayed on his hips,” Gale said. “He did get that one takedown but I was real quick to get out of it because he wasn’t on my hips and I noticed that immediately. He was doing the same thing, trying to get my hips away from him. He got out in front of me and I was able to run that snake and getting him with it.”
Gale got a pin decision in the first period with 46 seconds left.
For sophomore 285-pound class wrestler Jalen Jackson, it was a tale of two matches.
In his first match earlier in the night against Lake Hamilton, he lost in a pin decision in the second period.
Coming into his match against Jonesboro, he was in a different mood.
“I just wasn’t happy that I lost the first one,” Jackson said. “So I went up there and I thought about it till we came back out here. I just wanted to come out here and try my hardest. If I won or lost it didn’t matter.”
In the first few seconds of the match, it was apparent that the style of match would be different then Jackson's match against Lake Hamilton. He was not waiting around and there was no hand play; he was going full steam ahead.
Jackson used his power and his quickness to pick up the pin decision in the first period with 58 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.