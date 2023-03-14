It's been a busy early season for the Searcy Lions soccer club with two tournaments and a conference victory already under their belts. The Lions, now 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the 5A-East Conference, are off to their best start in several seasons under longtime coach Bronco King.
The Lions started the season in the Cabot tournament, coming away with a 1-2 result. Searcy fell to Rogers Heritage in a close 2-0 decision with the War Eagles breaking a scoreless tie late, but rebounded to defeat Hamburg the following day 3-1. Searcy then fell to host Cabot in the final game 1-3.
The next match was a conference game against Valley View where the Lions recorded a 2-0 shutout victory to give them an early leg up in the 5A East. Sophomores David Montano and Hayden Lee put the points up for the Lions in a win over a team many picked to be a frontrunner after dominating for many years at the Class 4A level.
The Lions got to see two more conference rivals in the Nettleton tournament this past weekend, defeating both Greene County Tech (4-0) and Batesville (2-0) to earn a trip to the championship game where they shut out Hermitage 1-0 to claim the tourney championship. Again it was Lee scoring in all three games to emerge as the Lions biggest offensive threat in 2023. Other scorers included Montano, junior Ervin Shala and freshman Josiah Toledo.
“We're a young team; we graduated 13 seniors last year,” King said. “We've got a bunch of young freshmen and sophomores mixed in with some juniors and seniors. I thought the younger guys held their own with the big schools on those two games against Rogers Heritage and Cabot.”
Senior Elijah Linderman heads up the midfielders and is also a team captain. Another senior and team captain, Corbin Dixson, heads up the defensive backfield.
Though the Lions have had quality teams in recent years, they haven't seen the same amount of success as their Lady Lion counterparts. The Lions last won a state title in 2013 and their most recent conference championship came a year later in 2014, but King said his current group, although young, has the talent to make major noise this season, as well as the foreseeable future.
“These guys are similar to the guys I've had in the past that have won championships,” King said. “There's a big nucleus of them, and they've all played soccer together. It shows when they're out there playing with one another, you can tell they've been playing from an early age. It's a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, and then we've got some guys coming in the seventh and eighth grade that's going to join them. So boys soccer is kind of on the upswing again.”
