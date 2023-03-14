It's been a busy early season for the Searcy Lions soccer club with two tournaments and a conference victory already under their belts. The Lions, now 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the 5A-East Conference, are off to their best start in several seasons under longtime coach Bronco King.

The Lions started the season in the Cabot tournament, coming away with a 1-2 result. Searcy fell to Rogers Heritage in a close 2-0 decision with the War Eagles breaking a scoreless tie late, but rebounded to defeat Hamburg the following day 3-1. Searcy then fell to host Cabot in the final game 1-3.

