The Riverview Lady Raiders volleyball team got a good jump on the season this past week with seven varsity games in four days, including tournament play. That has pushed their early-season record to a solid 7-3, including Tuesday night’s 3-0 home victory over Abundant Life in straight games (25-15, 25-12, 25-9) at Riverview Activities Center.
The visiting Lady Owls had a small roster and appeared to be hesitant to challenge Riverview at the net, which was also a recurring theme in the junior-high and junior-varsity matches earlier in the night. The Lady Raiders took advantage by controlling the net throughout the match, and also benefitted from numerous aces in their serve game.
“We played them this weekend, so we already knew what to expect,” Lady Raiders coach Rebecca Camp said. “They don’t block a whole lot, they kind of play off the net. The girls have played hard. We went to camp this year and spent three days. We just played in a tournament, so we’ve had a lot going on. They have not given up, we played five sets last night. They played their hearts out.”
Riverview has had a successful launch and have done so relying heavily on young talent. The Lady Raiders start two sophomores and a freshman. Alyse Lewis is a standout freshman who has led the Lady Raiders in their two most recent matches, recording 17 kills against Heber Springs on Monday and added 7 more against Abundant Life in a match in which her playing time was somewhat limited.
It was Abundant Life who played host over the weekend with an invitational tournament. The Lady Raiders went 4-1 through the tournament and claimed first place. Through the early season, a 3A-Northwest Conference loss to Dover has been their biggest setback. Heber Springs visited the Riverview Activities Center on Monday and downed the Lady Raiders in a five-game thriller, but it was a non-conference matchup.
Riverview jumped out to a fast 9-4 lead against the Lady Owls in Game 1 on Tuesday, and simply never let up. The Lady Raiders claimed the first game 25-15, and turned up the heat higher in Game 2. Hannah Parrish got it started with three-straight aces from the serve line, and back-to-back kills by Illusion Preciado and Lewis extended the advantage to 21-11.
The back line also did its job as Natalie Reynoso, Cloey Osborne and Melanie Chandler each had high receive percentages. Ada-Grace Pulant came off the bench in Game 3 and came away with a pair of aces as the Lady Raiders did not even allow their guest to reach double digits in the finale.
Camp and the Lady Raiders are also getting help from athletes in other sports, as sophomore basketball player Heidi Parrish has become a contributor for the team at the net. Parrish recorded two kills in the final game, and was a presence on the net defensively the entire night.
“She is a sophomore, and she’s a basketball player, so she’s kind of transitioning a little bit,” Camp said. “She’s got a good vertical leap, and if she’s close to the net, she’s pretty powerful.”
The Lady Raiders will host Salem today, and Camp hopes the early-season momentum will carry into their conference campaign.
“I’m very excited about it,” Camp said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been this successful this early. We’re hoping to peak at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.