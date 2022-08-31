The Riverview Lady Raiders volleyball team got a good jump on the season this past week with seven varsity games in four days, including tournament play. That has pushed their early-season record to a solid 7-3, including Tuesday night’s 3-0 home victory over Abundant Life in straight games (25-15, 25-12, 25-9) at Riverview Activities Center.

The visiting Lady Owls had a small roster and appeared to be hesitant to challenge Riverview at the net, which was also a recurring theme in the junior-high and junior-varsity matches earlier in the night. The Lady Raiders took advantage by controlling the net throughout the match, and also benefitted from numerous aces in their serve game.

