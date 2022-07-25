The Searcy Sharks swim team recently wrapped up their summer league meets, but that is only part of their story.

The youth program actually meets year-round, with some participants in for the entire year while others take part at certain times, particularly summer. There has been some form of the team in existence for nearly a decade, but the beginning of 2022 saw structural changes with Cathie Threlkeld taking over as head coach of the Sharks. Threlkeld is assisted by Derek Yingling, director of the Searcy Swim Center, and Harding University student Claire Smith.

