The Searcy Sharks swim team recently wrapped up their summer league meets, but that is only part of their story.
The youth program actually meets year-round, with some participants in for the entire year while others take part at certain times, particularly summer. There has been some form of the team in existence for nearly a decade, but the beginning of 2022 saw structural changes with Cathie Threlkeld taking over as head coach of the Sharks. Threlkeld is assisted by Derek Yingling, director of the Searcy Swim Center, and Harding University student Claire Smith.
The program is available to all kids ages 6-18, with the 10-14 age group making up the majority of young swimmers.
“They do have to be able to swim the length of the pool,” Threlkeld said. “That’s one of the questions people usually ask us. We are a swim team, not a swim lesson. But we teach them all the strokes. We travel around to different towns and compete in meets. We hosted two this summer, and those were both very successful.”
The Sharks started out with a group of about 20 swimmers at the first of the year, but under Threlkeld’s leadership it has expanded to close to 45 kids. Threlkeld competed for the Conway High School swim team growing up and has been a volunteer coach for youth recreational soccer and tennis for 17 years.
The Sharks now belong to a conference, known as the Southwind Swim Conference, which includes Pocahontas, Mountain Home, Blytheville, and a pair of teams out of the Jonesboro area. The Sharks are considerably smaller than many of the other teams, some of which have close to 150 swimmers. But for Threlkeld, it’s not the quest for team ribbons and wins, it’s all about individual growth and general camaraderie.
“We were not necessarily behind the other teams,” Threlkeld said. “We had just not been a member of a league for the summer. We decided we wanted to give that a try for this summer. It gives those kids who just come in for the summer a chance to compete in a lot of meets in a short period of time. We were one of the smaller teams, so we weren’t too concerned about scoring points. We had a lot of swimmers who got their personal best (event time) this summer, and that’s more my objective.”
Threlkeld did not want to single out individual swimmers in terms of wins or accomplishments, but did note that the year-round kids in her group were helpful when it came to training the younger and less-experienced swimmers.
“We really try to be team-spirit oriented,” Threlkeld said. “I’m very proud of all the kids who swam with us this summer. My yearlong swimmers really stepped up and helped our summer swimmers with their strokes. I’m very proud of how well the team got along. They supported one another, they cheered for one another at the meets. It really felt like a team instead of just a bunch of individual swimmers.”
Threlkeld also noted that the beginning of the school year is one of the best times to get children involved with swimming. Interested parents can go to searcysharks.com for more information or call the swim center at (501) 279-1035.
