Arkansas Texas A M Football

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

 Brandon Wade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The last time Arkansas knocked off Alabama, Nick Saban was coaching the Miami Dolphins.

The Razorbacks' 2006 win over the Crimson Tide came a year prior to Saban taking over at Alabama. Since his arrival, Arkansas has lost 15 straight to its SEC West Division rival, the Hogs' longest mark against any opponent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.