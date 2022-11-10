ATLANTA (AP) — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard.

Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.

