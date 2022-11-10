ATLANTA (AP) — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard.
Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.
The Hawks led by 20 points before the 76ers pulled within seven.
"We've just got to be better at not relaxing at all and not looking at that scoreboard," Young said. "We've just got to finish the game."
Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu.
The 76ers, still adjusting after losing James Harden for approximately one month with a right foot strain, had 17 turnovers and 15 assists.
"The lack of point guard play I thought was really clear tonight," said 76ers coach Doc Rivers. "We're going to have to make an adjustment there."
Tyrese Maxey made 5 of 17 shots while De'Anthony Melton had three turnovers and one assist as Philadelphia's starting guards. Maxey has made 9 of 35 shots in his last two games.
"I've got to get back to attacking to score and not attacking to get to the line," Maxey said. "It's going to come. It's going to come back to me."
Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta's 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period.
Rookie A.J. Griffin's 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta's lead to 89-74.
Rivers called a timeout with 8:59 remaining and stopped play again about a minute later. The coach couldn't find a way to stop the Hawks' momentum and pulled his starters with less than five minutes remaining.
The 76ers' backups, led by Montrezl Harrell, cut Atlanta's lead to seven points with about two minutes remaining. Hawks coach Nate McMillan was forced to return all five starters for the final minute.
The 76ers couldn't complete the comeback.
"We've been in a lot of close ones that should have been wins," Maxey said. "We've got to break through and start winning these games."
A steal by Dejounte Murray led to a jam by Onyeka Okongwu that extended Atlanta's lead to 20 points at 94-74.
The Hawks led 46-42 at halftime as each team struggled with poor shooting, especially from long distance. The Hawks made 1 of 11 3-pointers in the half and finished 6 of 26. The 76ers made 2 of 14 3s in the half and 6 of 30 for the game.
Georges Niang, who scored a season-high 21 points in the 76ers' 100-88 win over Phoenix on Monday, was scoreless before his layup tied the game at 55 midway through the third.
John Collins answered with a three-point play, giving the Hawks a lead they wouldn't lose.
WIZARDS 113, MAVERICKS 105
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and Washington overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat Dallas.
Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis because of a left groin strain. The Wizards fell behind 22-8 but quickly rallied and eventually pulled away thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Kuzma early in the fourth.
Spencer Dinwiddie, who went to Dallas in the trade that sent Porzingis to Washington, led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Luka Doncic contributed 22. The Mavericks have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.
HEAT 117, HORNETS 112, OT
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, and Miami wasted a 15-point lead before rallying and sending Charlotte to its seventh consecutive loss.
Butler also had 10 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Max Strus and Gabe Vincent each had 12 points for the Heat.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points for Charlotte, which got 22 from Terry Rozier and 16 from Jaden McDaniels.
Butler scored Miami's last eight points of regulation, and the Heat played their sixth consecutive game decided by single digits — their longest such streak since a run of eight games in January 2020.
TRAIL BLAZERS 106, PELICANS 95
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and Portland overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat New Orleans.
Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers.
The Blazers, who won at Charlotte a night earlier, rested Lillard, who'd recently missed four games with a right calf strain.
Zion Williamson scored 29 points and Trey Murphy III added 16 for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram scored 14 but fouled out with 3:32 to go. McCollum finished with 13 points, but missed 11 of 17 shots and went 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
